2023 Akwambo Festival unveiled

The 2023 Akwambo Festival of the chiefs and people of Agona Duakwa in the Agona East District of the Central Region has been unveiled, with a call on the youth to support development projects to raise living standards.

Nana Kojo Amuakwa V, Duakwahene and Krontihene of Nyakrom Traditional Area said the festival was a tool for development and positive change and not just for merry making.

The celebration would begin on Tuesday, October 3 to Sunday, October 15, on the theme: “Akwambo; A Tool for Development through Youth Participation”.

He said it was regrettable that, during the festival, some youths spent all their money on drinks and “other needless things, which were not beneficial to the society.”

Nana Amuakwa urged the citizens to take stock of the past, iron out their differences and ensure peace and development were prioritised.

Nana Efuah Amoakoa I, Nkosuohemaa of Agona Duakwa, asked girls in the area to abstain from pre-marital sex to avoid teenage pregnancies, which was prevalent in the area and urged the boys not to give in to peer pressure to engage in sex and drugs.

Mr Prince Essah, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for Agona East NPP, called on the youth to desist from drug abuse, alcoholism and petty thievery adding that they must take their education seriously.

Nana Kweku Kumi I, Sanaahene of Duakwa, and chairperson of the Akwambo Planning Committee, said this year's festival was dedicated to the development of the youth and urged them to participate actively to ensure its success.

Activities to be undertaken include inter-schools quiz competitions, clean-up exercise, soccer competition, indoor games, story-telling, health screening, blood donation and street carnival.

A grand durbar of chiefs would be held on Saturday, October 14, to climax the Akwambo Festival.

GNA

