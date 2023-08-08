ModernGhana logo
I dare GREDA to take me to court if they believe they are running a clean business—Sam George

Sam George, a Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram has dared Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) to drag him to court if they think they have a strong case against him over his recent comment.

According to Sam George, Ghana still has a heavy task dealing with money laundering.

Speaking on the Joy Breakfast program on July 8, he disclosed the real estate sector has been known to be a money laundering avenue where dirty monies are being washed.

“I have spoken about money laundering in this country on Joynewsfile and I am still waiting for GREDA Ebo Bonsu and his people for more than seven days. I am waiting for you whether court or privileges committee, I am waiting for you so that I will expose you and the rot that is ongoing on there since you people say you want to fight me,” Sam George stated.

He noted that any real estate developer who would be given the Saglemi Housing Project would have his or her source of money investigated.

“I have spoken about money laundering in real estate and don’t forget we have Minister of State who have millions of dollars sitting in their houses, they need to clean their money so any real estate developer who wakes up and says he is going to take over Saglemi, we will investigate the money,” he stated.

The Association in an earlier response to Sam George's allegations of money laundering demanded a retraction and apology.

GREDA vehemently denies the accusations and asserts that it maintains a close working relationship with important agencies such as the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

It added that the Association collaborate with other parallel state entities in their capacity as implementers of the Anti-Money Laundering Law, also known as AML (Act 749).

But the Member of Parliament for Ningo Pampram refused to retract and apologise.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
