Accept and embrace Africa as your father’s home – Oppong-Fosu urges People of African descent in abroad

Mr Akwasi Oppong-Fosu

08.08.2023

Mr Akwasi Oppong-Fosu, Ghana’s former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation has appealed to Africans in the Diaspora and the People of African Descent to accept and embrace Africa as their homeland.

He said Africa was home of immense opportunities for which the African Diasporans should be proud to tap into them.

“We need to make Africa strong by investing there, while we reap the benefits of our investments, we will gain the respect and recognition we have been fighting for."

Mr Oppong-Fosu was speaking at the Rainbow Push Coalition Annual Convention International Forum at the University of Chicago, USA.

The forum was on the theme: “People of African Descent: Recognition, Justice and Development” which was in line with the United Nations General Assembly in December 2013 proclamation of 2014-2015, as the international decade for the people of African descent.

It was organised by the Rainbow Push Coalition, founded by Reverend Jesse Jackson Snr, a Global Civil and Human Rights Icon.

He paid tribute to Rev Jesse Jackson Snr, who retired on the day of the event and described him as someone who had served humanity, adding, “Throughout the world today, another global icon, Nelson Mandela, is being celebrated.”

Mr Oppong-Fosu on the intractable identity question of people of African descent said his focus was central to the theme because identity gave a sense of Africans, and how others perceived, labeled and related.

“Out of this social consciousness, our very being and existence is acknowledged and accepted as being worthy of equal rights and justice,” he stated.

Mr Oppong-Fosu reminded the audience of Malcom X’s appreciation of the African Diaspora and Africa's connection where the development in China saw Africa as a weak continent whose people were disrespected.

“For which there was a saying that, “one doesn’t have a China man’s chance” till China become strong and the saying disappeared with an accompanying recognition and respect to Chinese wherever they find themselves.

“Malcom X, went on to say that 'when we get a strong Africa, the person of African origin or ancestry will be respected on this earth even in America, but he will not be respected in America until Africa is strong,” he added.

Drawing on Malcom X’s observation that "whatever is happening in Africa impacts on the recognition and respect people of African descent will be accorded anywhere they find themselves in the world,” he urged all to respect the African ideology.

“People are entitled to their opinions, but as an African, I do not accept labels such as black Africa and sub-Sahara Africa with all the negativities aimed at alienating and disconnecting the global African diasporans from their roots,” he intimated.

Dignitaries present at the forum were the president and founder of the Rainbow Push Coalition, Reverend Jesse Jackson Snr, Epsy Campbell Barr, former Vice President of Costa Rica, Jonathan Jackson, US Congressman, Ilhan Omar, US Congresswoman of Illinois State, Malcom Jallow, a Swedish Member of Parliament and Carol Ammons, a Representative of the 103rd District.