I felt disappointed when calls for my resignation were put forward to Akufo-Addo — Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister described massive calls for his resignation including those from his own party members as painful.

According to the Finance Minister, working during the Covid pandemic period was one of the toughest years for him in office.

In an exclusive interview with GTV, he said his desire to help Ghana and restore the situation was what kept him strong.

“In the period of censure, in which Parliament then voted against it, but more importantly, you were in a situation where you were battered and broken and do not leave a ship at that time, and given the urgency of ensuring the IMF program will get through, for me it was a duty to serve, and there was no running away from it,” Mr Ofori-Atta stated.

According to him, the year in question compelled him to take very “difficult decisions but necessary decisions” for the recovery of the Ghanaian economy.

The Finance Minister revealed that key among them was the decision to seek for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Mr. Speaker, 2022 was the most difficult year for me as Ghana’s Finance Minister. On July 1st, 2022, we took what was then a very difficult but necessary decision to request support from the IMF to implement our Post-COVID-19 Programme of Economic Growth (PC-PEG).

“The country was going through a dire period of economic uncertainties and despondency,” he stated.

In 2022, the Finance Minister faced criticism as some New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislators called for his removal, attributing the nation’s economic challenges to his alleged poor performance.

The National Democratic Congress also filed a censure motion for his removal, citing factors like gross incompetence and conflict of interest.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

