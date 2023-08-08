ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Owners of Kantanka Automobile don’t even drive their cars – Presidential staffer

Social News Samuel Bryan Buabeng, Presidential stafferleft and Sarfo Kantanka Akofena, CEO of Kantanka Group
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Samuel Bryan Buabeng, Presidential staffer[left] and Sarfo Kantanka Akofena, CEO of Kantanka Group

Presidential Staffer Samuel Bryan Buabeng has alleged that owners of Ghanaian Kantanka Automobiles do not drive the cars they manufacture.

He said they drive foreign vehicles such as Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Mercedes Benz, Aston Martin and others.

The Presidential staffer insinuates that the local vehicle manufacturers do not believe in the safety and authenticity of their vehicles.

“The owners of Kantanka Automobile themselves drive Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Mercedes Benz, Aston Martin etc,” read Mr. Buabeng’s tweet on Tuesday, August 8.

This follows recent controversies regarding an alleged rejection of an invitation from Wanderlust Ghana, a group of 13 Ghanaians who embarked on an epic trip from Accra to London by road.

The travellers had noted that they reached out to Kantanka Automobile to get some of its manufactured vehicles in their bid to showcase Ghanaian-made vehicles but were not allowed to see the CEO, Sarfo Kantanka Jnr.

But the CEO of Kantanka Automobile also explained to Accra-based TV3 today that the request did not reach him.

Many Ghanaians speculate that the request may have been denied because the local manufacturer knew their vehicles were not strong to embark on such an expedition.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

Nothing will stop us from passing anti-LGBTQ+ Bill — Bagbin reassure Ghanaians Nothing will stop us from passing anti-LGBTQ+ Bill — Bagbin reassure Ghanaians

2 hours ago

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, Presidential stafferleft and Sarfo Kantanka Akofena, CEO of Kantanka Group Owners of Kantanka Automobile don’t even drive their cars – Presidential staffer

2 hours ago

New on WhatsApp - Screen Share Landscape Mode on Video Calls New on WhatsApp - Screen Share & Landscape Mode on Video Calls

2 hours ago

Tamale: Vehicle of Savannah regional fisheries commission Director snatched at gunpoint Tamale: Vehicle of Savannah regional fisheries commission Director snatched at g...

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaahs saga: Five remanded; two lactating mothers granted GH2million bail Cecilia Dapaah’s saga: Five remanded; two lactating mothers granted GH¢2million ...

2 hours ago

GRA to implement 10 withholding tax on gaming winnings August 15 GRA to implement 10% withholding tax on gaming winnings August 15

2 hours ago

MUSIGA elections slapped with injunction MUSIGA elections slapped with injunction

2 hours ago

NPP Primaries: OB Amoah endorses Bawumia NPP Primaries: OB Amoah endorses Bawumia

2 hours ago

Report vendors who cook with unwholesome ingredients – AMA to the public Report vendors who cook with unwholesome ingredients – AMA to the public

2 hours ago

NPP race: He'll win, if you like let's bet — Ejisu paramount chief endorses Alan Kyerematen NPP race: He'll win, if you like let's bet — Ejisu paramount chief endorses Alan...

Just in....
body-container-line