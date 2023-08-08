Owners of Kantanka Automobile don’t even drive their cars – Presidential staffer

Presidential Staffer Samuel Bryan Buabeng has alleged that owners of Ghanaian Kantanka Automobiles do not drive the cars they manufacture.

He said they drive foreign vehicles such as Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Mercedes Benz, Aston Martin and others.

The Presidential staffer insinuates that the local vehicle manufacturers do not believe in the safety and authenticity of their vehicles.

“The owners of Kantanka Automobile themselves drive Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Mercedes Benz, Aston Martin etc,” read Mr. Buabeng’s tweet on Tuesday, August 8.

This follows recent controversies regarding an alleged rejection of an invitation from Wanderlust Ghana, a group of 13 Ghanaians who embarked on an epic trip from Accra to London by road.

The travellers had noted that they reached out to Kantanka Automobile to get some of its manufactured vehicles in their bid to showcase Ghanaian-made vehicles but were not allowed to see the CEO, Sarfo Kantanka Jnr.

But the CEO of Kantanka Automobile also explained to Accra-based TV3 today that the request did not reach him.

Many Ghanaians speculate that the request may have been denied because the local manufacturer knew their vehicles were not strong to embark on such an expedition.