Respect Zebra Crossing Campaign: Blogger Kobby Kyei commend volunteers for massive support

3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Last Friday at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, it was so exciting to see many Ghanaian youth stepping out to throw maximum support behind blogger Kobby Kyei to intensify his 'respect zebra crossing' campaign.

Disrespect for zebra crossing is one of the major problems on the country's roads which really needs to be looked at as a matter of urgency. It is so disheartening to see schoolchildren, old men and women standing at these joints, but drivers do not stop for them to cross.

Many males and females from far and near availed themselves to help engage drivers and pedestrians on why it is very important to respect zebra crossing on the roads. These drivers’ willingness to respond to messages from these volunteers shows that with more effort, the initiative will yield great results.

On that day, aside these volunteers having talks with drivers and other road users, they also took it upon themselves to help many people cross the road with ease.

In the course of the campaign, some drivers also raised issues on why they sometimes do not stop for pedestrians to cross. According to some of the drivers, it is not always intentional not to stop for people to cross but most of the lines on the road to prompt them have faded out.

They therefore called on authorities responsible to make sure that they are visible to prompt drivers and other users anytime they get to that spot on the road.

In a conversation with Kobby Kyei, he expressed his utmost appreciation to all those who have been supportive of his initiatives to date and wishes God blessing upon their lives.

[gallery ids="22851,22854,22855,22853"]

