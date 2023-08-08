ModernGhana logo
Colonial economic model negatively affecting intra-African trade – Akufo-Addo laments

Headlines H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President of the Republic
2 HOURS AGO
H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President of the Republic

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo decried the negative impact of the colonial economic model on African nations.

He made this remark on Monday, August 7, after receiving The Medal of Merit in Leadership Award from the Africa Bar Association at its 2023 Annual Conference in Pretoria, South Africa.

In his acceptance speech, President Akufo-Addo lamented that "Africa accounts for only three percent (3%) of global trade, and intra-African trade is one of the lowest of any region globally."

He attributed this low level of trade between African nations to the "colonial economic model" imposed by European powers.

"This model is characterised by small individual economies, fragmented and disconnected regional markets, over-reliance on the production and export of primary commodities, and the presence of low productive capacities," the president explained.

He stressed that this colonial economic structure has persisted in Africa for the last century.

“The time is long overdue for Africa and Africans to define our own narrative," he tells African leaders.

President Akufo-Addo called on African leaders to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to strengthen intra-regional trade.

The AfCFTA, which began trading on January 1, 2021, the President said represents a "historic opportunity for Africa to strengthen, immeasurably, intra-African trade.”

Ghana hosts the AfCFTA secretariat, which President Akufo-Addo said gives the country the privilege to champion the noble course.

He implored nations across Africa to embrace the AfCFTA as a powerful means to developing the continent's vast economic potential.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
