Let’s define ourselves by what we see in ourselves and not what others say about us – Akufo-Addo to Africans

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Africans to take control of their own narrative and rewrite their stories based on their own perceptions and not what others say about them.

He made this call on Monday, August 7, after receiving The Medal of Merit in Leadership Award from the Africa Bar Association at its 2023 Annual Conference in Pretoria, South Africa.

In his acceptance speech, President Akufo-Addo stated, "The time is long overdue for Africa and Africans to define our own narrative. We must be defined by what we see in ourselves, and not what others choose to say about us."

He explained that this shift in mindset cannot happen if African countries do not increase trade among themselves.

“Africa accounts for only three percent (3%) of global trade, and intra-African trade is one of the lowest of any region globally," he noted.

President Akufo-Addo attributed this low intra-African trade to the "colonial" economic model that relies heavily on the production and export of primary commodities.

He said this model results in "small individual economies, fragmented and disconnected regional markets, over-reliance on the production and export of primary commodities, and the presence of low productive capacities."

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which began trading on January 1, 2021, provides a "historic opportunity for Africa to strengthen, immeasurably, intra-African trade," President Akufo-Addo remarked.

He stated that increased trade among African nations would be a powerful way to develop the continent's vast economic potential.

Ghana hosts the AfCFTA secretariat, which President Akufo-Addo said is a privilege.

He called on African leaders to take advantage of this historic trade agreement to shift focus from commodity exports to value-added intra-regional trade.