ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.08.2023 Headlines

NPP flagbearership race: There is no good record for aspirants to defend – Sulemana Braimah

NPP flagbearership race: There is no good record for aspirants to defend – Sulemana Braimah
08.08.2023 LISTEN

Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has reacted to happenings in the ongoing flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Last week, President Akufo-Addo, who is a de facto leader of the ruling party addressed the party in which he raised concerns over the conduct of supporters of flagbearer aspirants.

In a reaction, the media freedom advocate said he is surprised at the president’s assertion.

In a tweet on Tuesday, August 8, Mr. Braimah said the aspirants are taking swipes at each other’s competence because the current administration left no good legacy.

“I hear Mr. President is surprised that persons campaigning to lead the NPP are attacking the record of their own government. Well, I am surprised the President is surprised. Even the Vice President has had to say he has his own vision. There is no good record to defend,” his tweet reads.

Meanwhile, the NPP will be holding a special Delegates' Conference on August 26, to choose five out of the ten flagbearership aspirants ahead of its November 4 primaries.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Nothing will stop us from passing anti-LGBTQ+ Bill — Bagbin reassure Ghanaians Nothing will stop us from passing anti-LGBTQ+ Bill — Bagbin reassure Ghanaians

2 hours ago

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, Presidential stafferleft and Sarfo Kantanka Akofena, CEO of Kantanka Group Owners of Kantanka Automobile don’t even drive their cars – Presidential staffer

2 hours ago

New on WhatsApp - Screen Share Landscape Mode on Video Calls New on WhatsApp - Screen Share & Landscape Mode on Video Calls

2 hours ago

Tamale: Vehicle of Savannah regional fisheries commission Director snatched at gunpoint Tamale: Vehicle of Savannah regional fisheries commission Director snatched at g...

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaahs saga: Five remanded; two lactating mothers granted GH2million bail Cecilia Dapaah’s saga: Five remanded; two lactating mothers granted GH¢2million ...

2 hours ago

GRA to implement 10 withholding tax on gaming winnings August 15 GRA to implement 10% withholding tax on gaming winnings August 15

2 hours ago

MUSIGA elections slapped with injunction MUSIGA elections slapped with injunction

2 hours ago

NPP Primaries: OB Amoah endorses Bawumia NPP Primaries: OB Amoah endorses Bawumia

2 hours ago

Report vendors who cook with unwholesome ingredients – AMA to the public Report vendors who cook with unwholesome ingredients – AMA to the public

2 hours ago

NPP race: He'll win, if you like let's bet — Ejisu paramount chief endorses Alan Kyerematen NPP race: He'll win, if you like let's bet — Ejisu paramount chief endorses Alan...

Just in....
body-container-line