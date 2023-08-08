NPP flagbearership race: There is no good record for aspirants to defend – Sulemana Braimah

08.08.2023 LISTEN

Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has reacted to happenings in the ongoing flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Last week, President Akufo-Addo, who is a de facto leader of the ruling party addressed the party in which he raised concerns over the conduct of supporters of flagbearer aspirants.

In a reaction, the media freedom advocate said he is surprised at the president’s assertion.

In a tweet on Tuesday, August 8, Mr. Braimah said the aspirants are taking swipes at each other’s competence because the current administration left no good legacy.

“I hear Mr. President is surprised that persons campaigning to lead the NPP are attacking the record of their own government. Well, I am surprised the President is surprised. Even the Vice President has had to say he has his own vision. There is no good record to defend,” his tweet reads.

Meanwhile, the NPP will be holding a special Delegates' Conference on August 26, to choose five out of the ten flagbearership aspirants ahead of its November 4 primaries.