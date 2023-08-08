Bosome Freho MP provides special scholarship package to 10 best performing BECE candidates

08.08.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Mr Akwasi Darko Boateng has pledged to provide special scholarship package to 10 best performing students who are sitting for the 2023 edition of the Basic Certificate Examination (BECE) in his constituency.

According to the MP, the scholarship package will support all ten students while in senior high school with the basic necessities they will need to complete their second cycle education.

The MP said this while touring BECE centers in his constituency on Monday August 7, 2023 to encourage the candidates who sat for the examination.

Speaking to this reporter, Mr Akwasi Darko Boateng said the move is in line with his vision to improve education in the area.

"I strongly believe doing this will not only motivate the students to make good grades but will also open opportunities for them to excel in life as well.

"As long as I continue to remain the Member of Parliament, I will continue to support not only these 10 students, other all brilliant but needy students in my constituency as well," he said.

The Basic Education Certificate Examination for both private and public candidates begun on August 7, and will end on Friday, August 11, 2023.

A total of 602,457 final-year Junior High School (JHS) students across Ghana are writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The total candidature of 602,457 represents an increase of 49,049 over last year's figure of 553,408.

Out of the 602,457, a total of 600,714 will sit the BECE for School Candidates (BECE-SC) while 1,743 will sit the BECE for Private Candidates (BECE-PC).