ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.08.2023 Education

Bosome Freho MP provides special scholarship package to 10 best performing BECE candidates

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Bosome Freho MP provides special scholarship package to 10 best performing BECE candidates
08.08.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Mr Akwasi Darko Boateng has pledged to provide special scholarship package to 10 best performing students who are sitting for the 2023 edition of the Basic Certificate Examination (BECE) in his constituency.

According to the MP, the scholarship package will support all ten students while in senior high school with the basic necessities they will need to complete their second cycle education.

The MP said this while touring BECE centers in his constituency on Monday August 7, 2023 to encourage the candidates who sat for the examination.

Speaking to this reporter, Mr Akwasi Darko Boateng said the move is in line with his vision to improve education in the area.

"I strongly believe doing this will not only motivate the students to make good grades but will also open opportunities for them to excel in life as well.

"As long as I continue to remain the Member of Parliament, I will continue to support not only these 10 students, other all brilliant but needy students in my constituency as well," he said.

The Basic Education Certificate Examination for both private and public candidates begun on August 7, and will end on Friday, August 11, 2023.

A total of 602,457 final-year Junior High School (JHS) students across Ghana are writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The total candidature of 602,457 represents an increase of 49,049 over last year's figure of 553,408.

Out of the 602,457, a total of 600,714 will sit the BECE for School Candidates (BECE-SC) while 1,743 will sit the BECE for Private Candidates (BECE-PC).

Top Stories

2 hours ago

You have 21 days to resign for recklessly mismanaging BoG or we'll drive you out — Minority tells 'inept,' 'callous', 'money printer' Ernest Addison You have 21 days to resign for recklessly mismanaging BoG or we'll drive you out...

2 hours ago

We thank you for honouring us while alive – Sponsors of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill We thank you for honouring us while alive – Sponsors of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

2 hours ago

Nothing will stop us from passing anti-LGBTQ+ Bill — Bagbin reassure Ghanaians Nothing will stop us from passing anti-LGBTQ+ Bill — Bagbin reassure Ghanaians

3 hours ago

Musatapha Hameed and Mohammed Bantima Samba NPP Chairman Samba stops protest against NPA boss Mustapha Hamid

4 hours ago

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, Presidential stafferleft and Sarfo Kantanka Akofena, CEO of Kantanka Group Owners of Kantanka Automobile don’t even drive their cars – Presidential staffer

4 hours ago

New on WhatsApp - Screen Share Landscape Mode on Video Calls New on WhatsApp - Screen Share & Landscape Mode on Video Calls

4 hours ago

Tamale: Vehicle of Savannah regional fisheries commission Director snatched at gunpoint Tamale: Vehicle of Savannah regional fisheries commission Director snatched at g...

4 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaahs saga: Five remanded; two lactating mothers granted GH2million bail Cecilia Dapaah’s saga: Five remanded; two lactating mothers granted GH¢2million ...

4 hours ago

Report vendors who cook with unwholesome ingredients – AMA to the public Report vendors who cook with unwholesome ingredients – AMA to the public

4 hours ago

NPP race: He'll win, if you like let's bet — Ejisu paramount chief endorses Alan Kyerematen NPP race: He'll win, if you like let's bet — Ejisu paramount chief endorses Alan...

Just in....
body-container-line