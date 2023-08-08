ModernGhana logo
Buduatta JHS headmaster allegedly blows registration fees, students sacked from BECE centre

Two students of the Gomoa Buduatta DA Junior High School were prevented from writing the first paper of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on Monday.

The distressing incident was a result of the headmaster’s decision to withhold the students’ exam registration fees, subsequently leading to their exclusion from the ongoing examination due to a lack of index numbers.

The headmaster’s failure to remit the collected fees to the relevant authorities sparked outrage among the students’ parents, leaving them infuriated by the abrupt denial of their children’s right to take the crucial examination.

The absence of index numbers rendered the affected students helpless, as they were left unable to write the exam they had prepared for.

Emotions ran high as irate parents gathered at the school premises to express their grievances and demand justice for their children.

Fueled by frustration, some parents even threatened to confront the absent headmaster over his perceived negligence, underscoring the gravity of the situation and their determination to ensure their children’s educational rights were upheld.

In a heart-wrenching scene, the two students who were barred from taking the exam were seen shedding tears as their peers commenced the examination.

“He is noted for that. We won’t beat him anyway but we will threaten him. Each child is supposed to pay four hundred cedis each. We are waiting for him.

“Some angry parents who spoke to Citi News said “What he has done to the students is not the best. At his age, he shouldn’t be doing this. We want to heckle him small to serve as a deterrent. When they were about to write the exams they went to check out their index numbers. Some of the students said the index numbers did not emerge. My child is at home because she couldn’t register as a result of the headmaster failing to register her.”

—citinewsroom

