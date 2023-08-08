ModernGhana logo
NDC Volta Regional Executives tour examination centers to boost morale of BECE candidates

By Japhet Festus Gbede || Contributor
A team of Volta Regional Executives led by the Regional Chairman, Mr. Mawutor Agbavitor, together with his Regional Secretary, Hon. James Gunu, earlier today toured some parts of BECE Centers in the Volta region to give morale support to the candidates.

Mr. Agbavitor and his entourage visited exam centers in the heart of the capital city of the region, Ho to assess the progress of the exercise.

Mr. Agbavitor, the Volta Regional Chairman of the opposition NDC addressing the hundreds of candidates urged them to be moderate in celebration after the exams in order not to fall into trouble.

While speaking to Japhet Festus Gbede, DFS Live News Volta Coordinator, Mr. James Gunu revealed that they visited the examination centers to familiarize themselves with preparations for the exams and to motivate the candidates.

He disclosed that the team interacted with invigilators and other stakeholders present and commended the teachers for preparing the students adequately for the examination.

Mr. Gunu challenges the candidates to excel in their examinations while encouraging them to make the most of the time left for them.

The students, with high optimism and great cheer, expressed confidence they would come out with flying colours to make the region proud.

Teachers who interacted with Mr. Agbavitor and his team expressed appreciation for their visit, describing it as a morale booster.

For his part, Mr. Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, urged the students to abide by the rules and regulations governing the examinations.

The Volta Regional Secretary of the opposition NDC tasked the students to put their knowledge acquired in the last three years into practice and make their parents, guardians, teachers, and the Volta NDC proud.

