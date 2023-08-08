Akrofuom DCE sends goodwill messages to BECE candidates

The Akrofuom District Chief Executive, Hon. Dr Maurice Jonas Woode is known for consistently uplifting the confidence of BECE students and this year was not an exception.

Hon. Dr Maurice Jonas Woode in conjunction with Akrofuom Education Directorate led by Mr George Sarfo Kantanka visited the 813 candidates at their examination centres to inspire and raise their confidence and optimism on Monday 7th August 2023.

Mr George Sarfo Kantanka in his introductory address eulogized Hon. Dr Maurice Jonas Woode for his constant support to the Education Directorate especially on infrastructure.

He sincerely commended Hon. Dr Maurice Jonas Woode and the Akrofuom District Assembly for funding the District School Performance Appraisal Meeting(SPAM) and BECE orientation for all the candidates.

Hon. Dr. Maurice Jonas Woode in his motivational address encouraged the candidates to believe in themselves and feel comfortable at their centres.

He further advised the candidates not to entertain any thought of not furthering their education since there is no justifiable reason for it at this age.

Hon. Dr Maurice Jonas Woode inspired the candidates to take full advantage of the Free Senior High School Program introduced by the Government by passing well.

He continued to challenge the candidates to excel and become beneficiaries of the Hon. Alex Blankson’s “Let’s Go To School Project” which provides trunks, chop boxes and mattresses for brilliant but needy students.

Hon. Dr Maurice Jonas Woode motivated the candidates to come out with flying colours as a befitting send-off parcel for Mr George Sarfo Kantanka who is on transfer to Asante Akyem Central (Konongo) as the Municipal Director of Education.

Hon. Dr Maurice Jonas Woode finally wished the candidates a peaceful and successful examination.