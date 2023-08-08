Avoid using pornographic image as your profile picture - Online Safety Advocate warns

In a bid to find a lasting solution to the menace of internet abuse in today's digital age, prominent advocate of internet safety and publisher of internet safety magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, on Saturday warned users of social media apps against the use of pornographic images as their profile pictures.

Mr Onadipe who regularly provides useful information on how to stay safe online, gave the warning during his weekly broadcast on internet safety awareness which took place at the internet safety magazine office, Ibadan on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

He lamented how the youth and children are now addicted to pornographic materials to the extent that pornographic pictures are now used as their profile pictures and also shared as status updates on social media apps.

According to him, addiction to pornographic materials had destroyed the lives of many youths and young children around the world. He added that many of them have sexually abused and raped other children, including minors when they could not control their sexual urge.

The internet safety advocate said: "We must be informed that one of the lasting solutions to pornography addiction in our society of today is to avoid seeing pornographic materials.

"For the war against pornography addiction to be won in our society, all hands must be on deck. We must be mindful of how people feel when they see our profile pictures on the internet.

"As we use the internet for our various online activities, we must be cautious of materials that can increase the sexual feeling of other users, including young children."

In his concluding statement, Mr Onadipe said all internet users, irrespective of age, sex, status or tribe should avoid pornographic materials, particularly their profile pictures on social media in order to save the youths, children and society from the dangerous effects of pornographic materials.