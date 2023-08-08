Breastfeeding is fundamental right of every child – FDA, GHS

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have jointly underscored the significance of breastfeeding as an essential right of every child, vital for their survival and development.

In honor of World Breastfeeding Week, the two organisations have released a statement affirming that breastfeeding not only represents a natural and nutritious act but also plays a pivotal role in shaping a healthier and more sustainable future for society.

This year's theme, "Enabling breastfeeding: Making a difference for working parents," highlights the necessity of fostering a supportive environment that allows working parents to maintain breastfeeding practices without compromising their professional responsibilities. The statement further emphasises that breastmilk provides infants with vital nutrients and antibodies that protect against infections, reduce the risk of malnutrition, and enhance cognitive development.

The FDA and GHS underscore the positive impact of breastfeeding on maternal health, as it aids postpartum recovery, lowers the risk of certain cancers, and nurtures a strong emotional connection between mother and baby.

Despite the indisputable benefits of breastfeeding, the statement highlights that many working parents face challenges in adhering to exclusive breastfeeding for the recommended six months and extending it up to two years or more. Barriers such as long working hours, limited maternity leave, insufficient breastfeeding leave, and workplace stigmatisation of breastfeeding pose obstacles to parents providing optimal nutrition to their infants.

In light of these challenges, the FDA and GHS call on various stakeholders, including governments, employers, civil society, and community organisations, to collaborate in removing these barriers and establishing a conducive environment that supports breastfeeding for working parents.

Key actions recommended by the agencies include:

· Advocating for laws and workplace policies that safeguard the breastfeeding rights of working parents, encompassing full leave, flexible work arrangements, and breastfeeding-specific leave.

· Encouraging employers to create breastfeeding-friendly workplaces, complete with secure spaces, hygienic facilities, and storage solutions for breast milk.

· Launching public awareness campaigns to educate the public about the benefits of breastfeeding, dispel myths, and foster supportive surroundings.

· Strengthening health systems by providing training and support to health professionals, enabling them to assist with breastfeeding support.

· Facilitating partnerships between government bodies, the private sector, and civil society to promote policies that encourage breastfeeding.

· Utilizing the media as a platform to disseminate positive and accurate breastfeeding messages and lend support to working parents.

· Investing in research to gain insights into the breastfeeding challenges encountered by working parents, leading to evidence-based policy decisions.

—Classfmonline