ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.08.2023 Headlines

NDC primaries: Fred Nuamah quits Ayawaso West Wuogon race; backs John Dumelo

NDC primaries: Fred Nuamah quits Ayawaso West Wuogon race; backs John Dumelo
08.08.2023 LISTEN

Fred Nuamah, a well-known actor and film producer has rescinded his decision to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary parmaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a letter to the NDC, he said this comes after extensive consultations with important persons within and outside the party.

“I firmly believe that the NDC must present a unified front for the 2024 general elections. As a dedicated member of the NDC, I prioritize the party’s unity and the President John Mahama project aimed at rescuing our country,” Fred Nuamah stated.

The movie producer has openly declared his support for John Dumelo, a colleague and friend.

He, therefore, called on his followers to do the same.

“I wholeheartedly endorse and throw my support behind my good friend and brother, Mr. John Dumelo, to be the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency,” Mr. Nuamah stated.

He added, "I urge all my supporters across all levels of the party in the constituency to rally behind John Dumelo and provide him with needed support. Together, with a renewed sense of togetherness, we can secure victory in the 2024 elections and uplift our nation from its current state."

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Kumasi: Struggle between police, tricycle operators leaves six officers injured Kumasi: Struggle between police, tricycle operators leaves six officers injured

51 minutes ago

LPG Marketers shoot down early implementation of Cylinder Re-circulation Model LPG Marketers shoot down ‘early’ implementation of Cylinder Re-circulation Model

51 minutes ago

Calls for my dismissal justified, but I stayed to serve Ghana – Ken Ofori-Atta Calls for my dismissal justified, but I stayed to serve Ghana – Ken Ofori-Atta

51 minutes ago

BNI, police, others deployed to Koforidua BECE centres BNI, police, others deployed to Koforidua BECE centres

51 minutes ago

Its baffling Mahama still talks about scandalous Saglemi project – Richard Ahiagbah It’s baffling Mahama still talks about scandalous Saglemi project – Richard Ahia...

51 minutes ago

13 pregnant girls sit for BECE in Nkwanta South 13 pregnant girls sit for BECE in Nkwanta South 

2 hours ago

Niger coup leaders name new PM as US urges diplomatic resolution to crisis Niger coup leaders name new PM as US urges diplomatic resolution to crisis

2 hours ago

NDC primaries: Fred Nuamah quits Ayawaso West Wuogon race; backs John Dumelo NDC primaries: Fred Nuamah quits Ayawaso West Wuogon race; backs John Dumelo

11 hours ago

Africa remains poor because leadership is all about positions, titles and qualifications – Rev. Professor Emmanuel Africa remains poor because leadership is all about positions, titles and qualif...

Just in....
body-container-line