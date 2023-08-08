NDC primaries: Fred Nuamah quits Ayawaso West Wuogon race; backs John Dumelo

08.08.2023 LISTEN

Fred Nuamah, a well-known actor and film producer has rescinded his decision to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary parmaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a letter to the NDC, he said this comes after extensive consultations with important persons within and outside the party.

“I firmly believe that the NDC must present a unified front for the 2024 general elections. As a dedicated member of the NDC, I prioritize the party’s unity and the President John Mahama project aimed at rescuing our country,” Fred Nuamah stated.

The movie producer has openly declared his support for John Dumelo, a colleague and friend.

He, therefore, called on his followers to do the same.

“I wholeheartedly endorse and throw my support behind my good friend and brother, Mr. John Dumelo, to be the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency,” Mr. Nuamah stated.

He added, "I urge all my supporters across all levels of the party in the constituency to rally behind John Dumelo and provide him with needed support. Together, with a renewed sense of togetherness, we can secure victory in the 2024 elections and uplift our nation from its current state."