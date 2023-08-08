ModernGhana logo
Calls for my dismissal justified, but I stayed to serve Ghana – Ken Ofori-Atta

Calls for my dismissal justified, but I stayed to serve Ghana – Ken Ofori-Atta
The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta says recent calls for his dismissal were justified within the framework of the country’s democracy.

Mr. Ofori Atta noted that as a public official, individuals had the right to demand his removal.

In 2022, the Finance Minister faced criticism as some New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislators called for his ousting, attributing the nation’s economic challenges to him.

The National Democratic Congress also lodged a censure motion for his removal, citing factors like gross incompetence and conflict of interest.

Amid the vote to remove him from his position, the Majority staged a walkout.

In an interview with GTV, Ken Ofori-Atta emphasized that people have the right to express their viewpoints.

“In the period of censure, in which Parliament then voted against it, but more importantly, you were in a situation where you were battered and broken. [But] you do not leave a ship at that time. And given the urgency of ensuring the IMF programme goes through, for me, it was a duty to serve, and there was no running away from it,” the Finance Minister said.

—Citi Newsroom

