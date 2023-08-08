Free Senior High School education awaits successful BECE candidates — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent words of encouragement to the 600,714 candidates sitting for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the final exam for Junior High School which began today across the country.

In a statement on social media, President Akufo-Addo urged the candidates to avoid examination malpractices.

He motivated them to give the exams their best shot so they can move on to the next stage of their education under his government's free Senior High School policy.

"I send best wishes to all 600,714 students sitting this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination, which begun today.

“I urge all students not to engage in any acts of examination malpractice, complete their exams successfully, and move on to the next stage of their education, senior high school, which is free," the President said.

This year’s BECE is the last to be held since the inception of the exam in 1990.

From next year onwards, the new standardized national exam for Junior High School graduation will be the National Standards Test (NST).