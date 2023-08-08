ModernGhana logo
Don't wait on government to offer you job; employ yourself – Eric Murphy urges youth

Renowned Media Practioner and CEO of Ghana Universities journal, Eric Murphy
Renowned Media Practioner and CEO of Ghana Universities journal, Eric Murphy

Renowned media practitioner Eric Murphy has urged the youth to be innovative and create jobs for themselves.

At the recent Youth in Economic Development and Growth (YED-G) symposium, held at the UniMAC-GIJ’s North Dzorwulu campus, Mr. Murphy advised the youth not to always rely on government for jobs.

"Don't wait on government to offer you a job; employ yourself. Be a critical thinker who will think beyond boundaries,” he said.

The symposium organized by MaxSector Consulting was themed "Envision Limitlessly: The Value of an Innovative and Participatory Youth in Economic Development & Growth."

In his speech, Murphy emphasized the importance of developing strong leadership skills, effective communication, problem-solving, and adaptability.

"You should be able to entice people to follow you," he said regarding getting more followers.

Murphy also stressed the need to "think beyond boundaries and be a critical thinker" when it comes to problem-solving.

The award-winning CEO of Ghana Universities Journals emphasized that the country’s youth must take initiative to create their own opportunities.

The symposium aimed to motivate Ghanaian youth to tap into their potential and drive economic growth through innovation and participation.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

