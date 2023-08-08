A failed country is one that fails the youth – Sarfo Boateng

At the Youth in Economics Development and Growth (YED-G) symposium '23 on Saturday, August 5, Marketing and Public Relations expert Samuel Osarfo Boateng noted that the youth is the development tool of every country.

He explained that for every country to succeed, it must invest in developing its youth.

He emphasized that "a failed country is one that fails the youth."

The symposium organized by MaxSector Consulting Agency was themed "Envision Limitlessly: The Value of an Innovative and Participatory Youth in Economic Development & Growth."

In his speech at the UniMAC-GIJ’s North Dzorwulu campus seminar room, Mr. Boateng stated that "every young person is a leader and not a future leader, so solve your problems yourself."

He stressed that "leadership is not a position but a mentality,” and by that even a cleaner at an office can be described as one due to his or her personal traits.

"The marketing expert urged the youth that this is their time to "engineer something great because Ghana and the whole world need you."

He outlined strategies for success like building relationships, taking calculated risks and having self-belief and integrity.

The symposium aimed to motivate Ghanaian youth to tap into their potential to drive economic growth through innovation and participation.