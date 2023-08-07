Abandoned National Cathedral project has failed due to corruption in Akufo-Addo’s gov’t – Mahama

07.08.2023 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has described the controversial National Cathedral Project as a failed project.

According to the 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Cathedral Project has failed due to the massive corruption in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This is the view shared by John Dramani Mahama on Facebook in relation to the abandoned Saglemi Housing Project.

The former President insists that “It is unacceptable for Akufo-Addo to spend over half a billion cedis on a national cathedral project that has ultimately failed due to corruption and is now abandoned, yet refuses to commit funds to complete a housing project that will benefit thousands of Ghanaian families.”

John Dramani Mahama adds that he is convinced beyond a doubt that government is unwilling to complete the Saglemi housing project simply because it was initiated by his administration.

The leader of the largest opposition party further argues that the misplaced priorities of government that it is unable to raise money to complete the Saglemi housing project and yet is willing to spend half a billion cedis on the National Cathedral Project is a humiliating slap in the face of Ghanaians who entrusted Akufo Addo with their mandate.