Akufo-Addo has refused to complete Saglemi project simply because I started it - Mahama

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what he says is the President's refusal to complete the Saglemi housing project.

According to the leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), President Akufo-Addo and his government has abandoned the project simply because he was the one who started the project during his time as president.

“Knowing the NPP government, they did not want to complete the Saglemi housing project simply because it was initiated by John Mahama and an NDC administration,” John Dramani Mahama argued in a post on Facebook on Monday, August 7.

In his post, the flagbearer of the NDC added that it is unacceptable for Akufo-Addo to spend over half a billion cedis on a national cathedral project that has ultimately failed due to corruption yet refuses to commit funds to complete a housing project that will benefit thousands of Ghanaian families.

According to him, claims that government is unable to raise money to complete the Saglemi housing project and yet is willing to spend half a billion cedis on the largest civil excavation in Africa is a humiliating slap in the face of Ghanaians who entrusted Akufo Addo with their mandate.

The former president insists that leaders must always prioritise the well-being of their citizens and ensure that they benefit from government resources and projects, regardless of who initiated them.

