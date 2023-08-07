The State must prioritize welfare of media practitioners – Bagbin

07.08.2023 LISTEN

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin says the state must institute measures to prioritize the welfare of media practitioners to empower them optimally perform their watchdog roles.

He said the media played critical roles in the consolidation of the country's democratic principles; hence, the state must ensure they carried out their mandates in favourable working conditions.

“If the media is that important, how come the country has not come out clearly to spell out some conditions of service for them? We must think through and take this up and make the welfare and conditions of service of media practitioners better,” he said.

Speaker Bagbin said this when he interacted with members of the Western Region Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at a press soirée, in Takoradi.

It formed part of series of activities to commemorate 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy under the fourth republic.

The commemoration is on the theme: “30 Years of Parliamentary Democracy Under the Fourth Republic: The Journey Thus Far.”

A few activities would be held as part of the celebration, including a public forum, a mock parliament and peace walk among others, which are all geared towards fostering civic engagement and enhancing public awareness of parliamentary democracy.

The Speaker of Parliament said the desired progress and development of the country could not be achieved without the media's participation and that, authorities must work together to improve on their welfare, conditions of service and security.

He said the media's role in a multi-party democracy in the country could not be overemphasised saying, “We acknowledge and appreciate the media as true partners of Parliament over the last three decades of our democracy.”

Mr Desmond Cudjoe, Western Region GJA Chairman, expressed gratitude to the Speaker of Parliament for organising the event, and said the media would continue to contribute to the sustenance of the country's democracy.

He, however, appealed to the Speaker of Parliament to join forces with other state authorities to expedite actions to develop strategies geared towards enhancing the welfare of media practitoners.

GNA