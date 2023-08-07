Speak truth to power, don’t allow elected government run roughshod over you – Mahama’s Aide to Ghanaians

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, a Special Aide to former President John Mahama, has called on Ghanaians to stand up and speak out against the ills and mismanagement of the country's economy.

The former deputy minister says Ghanaians cannot remain silent in the face of challenges.

She urges them to demand accountability from those they elected into office.

She stresses that citizens have a responsibility to speak out against corruption, economic mismanagement and the high cost of living in the country.

In a tweet on Monday, August 7, she wrote, "Ghanaians must speak truth to power! We cannot allow a government elected by 'we the people' to run roughshod over us! Peddling falsehoods, extreme corruption, hardships, high cost of living, wasting our money and yet persecuting all who dare to speak up or criticize!"

Her comments follow the growing public discontent in government over recent economic hardships and the rising cost of living.

The cedi has depreciated sharply against major foreign currencies such as the US dollar. The high inflation is pushing the prices of fuel, food and other essential items up.