‘Heads will roll’ – Kantanka CEO furious after workers blocked Accra to London team from meeting him

Headlines
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Nana Safo Kantanka Akofena

Group CEO for Kantanka Automobiles, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena has expressed disappointment in his workers.

Ghanaians were disappointed in the automobile company for refusing to allow its vehicles to be part of the epic Accra-London road expedition when approached.

Many believe the Ghanaian automobile manufacturer, missed out on a major marketing opportunity for not having its brand join the trip.

The publicity generated by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and social media coverage of 'Made in Ghana' Kantanka vehicles would have greatly boosted the brand's image.

However, the CEO noted in a tweet on Monday, August 7, that he was never told about the Wanderlust Ghana team’s alleged visit.

The CEO who says he would have loved to join, reveal his plan to investigate the matter and sack everyone involved.

“Was never contacted ooo. Hmm. A few heads will roll since it’s a Monday. This is something I would have loved to be part of,” he wrote.

The said epic trip, a 10,000km journey from Accra to London by road, was undertaken by a group of 13 Ghanaians led by tourism enthusiast Kwabena Peprah of Wanderlust Ghana.

The participants drove through several African countries before entering Europe and finally reaching London, in reverse of the common Europe-to-Africa road trips.

The epic journey ended successfully on Sunday, August 6, when the team arrived in London, earning accolades for completing a cross-continental road trip.

