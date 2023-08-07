ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.08.2023 Education

Free SHS awaits 600,714 students sitting for this year’s BECE — Akufo-Addo

Free SHS awaits 600,714 students sitting for this years BECE — Akufo-Addo
07.08.2023 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo has extended a message of congratulations to this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

According to Mr. Akufo-Addo, students must refrain from indulging in any type of exam misconduct.

He said in a tweet that students who excel with benefit from the Free Senior High School program.

“I send best wishes to all 600,714 students sitting this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination, which begun today. I urge all students not to engage in any acts of examination malpractice, complete their exams successfully, and move on to the next stage of their education, senior high school, which is free,” Nana Akufo-Addo stated.

A total of 602,457 final-year Junior High School (JHS) students across Ghana are writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which starts today.

Out of the 602,457, a total of 600,714 will sit the BECE for School Candidates (BECE-SC) while 1,743 will sit the BECE for Private Candidates (BECE-PC).

The examination would be held simultaneously for both school and private candidates.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Nana Safo Kantanka Akofena ‘Heads will roll’ – Kantanka CEO furious after workers blocked Accra to London t...

2 hours ago

Free SHS awaits 600,714 students sitting for this years BECE — Akufo-Addo Free SHS awaits 600,714 students sitting for this year’s BECE — Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach Never measure friendships by money; true friends help your growth – Life Coach

3 hours ago

NDC lacks alternative ideas to counter NPP's policy offerings, only talking down the economy — Ahiagbah NDC lacks alternative ideas to counter NPP's policy offerings, only talking down...

3 hours ago

Refusing to commit funds to Saglemi housing project a slap in the face of Ghanaians —Mahama chides Akufo-Addo Refusing to commit funds to Saglemi housing project a slap in the face of Ghanai...

3 hours ago

Report judicial staff who take bribe; well investigate and Ill sack them —Chief Justice urges public ‘Report judicial staff who take bribe; we’ll investigate and I’ll sack them’ — C...

4 hours ago

Be ready to forgive daily if you want a happy marriage — Relationship Coach Be ready to forgive daily if you want a happy marriage — Relationship Coach

4 hours ago

Left to Right: Efutu MP Alexander Afenyo Markins, Samuel Koku Anyidoho and Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Hypocrite and parasite; God is watching – Koku Anyidoho jabs Ato Forson for dini...

4 hours ago

Left to Right: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Felix Kwakye Ofosu and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have committed economic atrocities with BoG – Felix Kwaky...

4 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director NDC lack ideas, stand with NPP to stabilize the economy – Richard Ahiagbah to Gh...

Just in....
body-container-line