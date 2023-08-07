Free SHS awaits 600,714 students sitting for this year’s BECE — Akufo-Addo

07.08.2023 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo has extended a message of congratulations to this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

According to Mr. Akufo-Addo, students must refrain from indulging in any type of exam misconduct.

He said in a tweet that students who excel with benefit from the Free Senior High School program.

“I send best wishes to all 600,714 students sitting this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination, which begun today. I urge all students not to engage in any acts of examination malpractice, complete their exams successfully, and move on to the next stage of their education, senior high school, which is free,” Nana Akufo-Addo stated.

A total of 602,457 final-year Junior High School (JHS) students across Ghana are writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which starts today.

Out of the 602,457, a total of 600,714 will sit the BECE for School Candidates (BECE-SC) while 1,743 will sit the BECE for Private Candidates (BECE-PC).

The examination would be held simultaneously for both school and private candidates.