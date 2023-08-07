Nkwanta South MCE supports Nkwanta Community SHTS

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly, Mr. Bright K. Lenwah, this morning supported the Nkwanta Community Senior High Technical School with an amount of GHS3,000 towards their preparation and participation in the grand finale of the 3rd Energy Commission's Senior High Schools Renewable Energy Challenge.

The competition aims to develop the research skills of Senior High School students and promote technological innovation in renewable energy and energy efficiency. It is also to instill in students a passion for solving renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate change-related issues.

The Nkwanta Community STHS emerged winners at the Oti Regional Contest recently and was automatically selected to represent the region at the national event.

The MCE, who is an educationist saw the need to support this worthy course. He used the opportunity to challenge the school and other schools in the municipality to continue to compete and win medals in future competitions to build confidence amongst students and also project the good name of the municipality.

He praised the Headmaster and staff for their efforts and promised his continued support for education in the municipality.

Hon Lenwah also inspected a demonstration farm in the school which uses renewable energy to irrigate the farm and appealed to other institutions and groups to support the project.

He also used the opportunity to advise final-year students and wished them the best of luck in their final exams.

He was accompanied by Mr. Martin Sekyi, the Assistant Secretary of the New Patriotic Party in the constituency and the MIS officer of the Assembly.