Nkwanta South MCE tours electoral areas

By Yentumi Mawuli || Contributor
2 HOURS AGO

Hon. Bright K Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region yesterday, 4th August 2023, visited Tutukpene East and Tutukpene West Electoral Areas to interact with the constituents.

The visit took him to Abotareye, Akomapaye, Kentey, and Kwadwoheneba communities.

It forms part of his community visitation for the 2nd quarter of the year 2023.

The aim is to bring governance to the door steps of the people through frequent interactions so as to get first-hand information about their developmental needs.

The MCE in the course of interacting with the people, mentioned some successes chalked by the NPP government and encouraged the people to take keen interest in policies being rolled out by government such as Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Exports and Rural Development, FSHS, 1D1F, and many more in order to improve upon their livelihoods.

He further encouraged parents to take a keen interest in the education of their children, since they are regarded as the future leaders of the country.

Parents were entreated to provide the basic needs of their children along with those the government provides.

Hon BK Lenwah assured the people of getting a fair share of resources that come to the municipality.

The MCE emphasised that peaceful coexistence is a tool for development and stability.

For that matter, he noted that this virtue should be embraced by the people in their various communities to ensure development and stability.

Members of the various communities were full of joy and excitement for the visit and promised to support the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to deliver on its mandate

Hon Lenwah was in the company of the Assembly members of the electoral areas and some party faithfuls.

