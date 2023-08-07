Hypocrite and parasite; God is watching – Koku Anyidoho jabs Ato Forson for dining with Afenyo Markins

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has criticized Minority Leader of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for dining with Alexander Afenyo Markins, NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Efutu and Deputy Majority Leader.

In a viral video, the Ajumako Enyan Esiam MP was seen having a meal with Afenyo-Markins on his birthday.

In reaction to the video, the Atta Mills Institute CEO called Dr. Ato Forson a hypocrite and opportunist.

He recalled the insults he received from the NDC after teaming up with President Akufo-Addo to renovate late President Atta Mills' grave, the Asomdwoe Park in 2022.

He said he was branded a traitor at the time but he believes Ato Forson's birthday celebration with NPP MP Afenyo Markins makes him the real traitor.

He tweeted on Monday, August 7, "While there's nothing wrong with MPs having a meal, I was insulted for working with President Akufo-Addo to build Asomdwe Park and called a traitor. This video exposes the real traitors - hypocrites and opportunists. God is watching."