Refusing to commit funds to Saglemi housing project a slap in the face of Ghanaians —Mahama chides Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has slammed President of the Republic Nana Akufo-Addo over the abandoned Saglemi Housing Project.

According to Mr. Mahama, the decision by President Akufo-Addo to discontinue the Saglemi Housing project is a misplaced priority.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is unwilling to continue the Saglemi housing project because it was initiated by his administration.

“The misplaced priorities of a government that claims it is unable to raise money to complete the Saglemi housing project and yet is willing to spend half a billion cedis on the largest civil excavation in Africa is a humiliating slap in the face of Ghanaians who entrusted Akufo Addo with their mandate.

“Knowing the NPP government, they did not want to complete the Saglemi housing project simply because it was initiated by John Mahama and an NDC administration,” John Dramani Mahama stated.

According to him, yet the Akufo-Addo government wasted more than half a billion cedis in the stalled National Cathedral project.

“It is unacceptable for Akufo-Addo to spend over half a billion cedis on a national cathedral project that has ultimately failed due to corruption and is now abandoned, yet refuses to commit funds to complete a housing project that will benefit thousands of Ghanaian families,” he stated.

Just think about the countless number of Ghanaian families who could have had decent living conditions over the past 7 years and the individuals who could have had a place to truly call home in Saglemi.