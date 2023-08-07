ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Report judicial staff who take bribe; we’ll investigate and I’ll sack them’ — Chief Justice urges public 

Social News Report judicial staff who take bribe; well investigate and Ill sack them —Chief Justice urges public
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has called on the public to desist from giving bribes to court officials who claim they collect the money on behalf of judges for favourable judgments.

Justice Torkornoo revealed that many bribery incidents reported were actually orchestrated by dishonest court staff seeking personal gain.

She said the bribes collected never reaches the judges.

These corrupt practices, she said, “tarnish the reputation of the Judiciary and undermine the public's trust in the legal system.”

During separate Chief Justice Community Sensitization programs held in Akwatia and Kraboa Coaltar in the Eastern Region, Justice Torkornoo urged citizens to report any court staff requesting money under the guise of forwarding it to a judge.

She stated, “Any court registrar, interpreter, clerk, recorder or any staff who asks for money to be given to a judge is a thief.

“The truth is that in the majority of these instances, the judges have not requested any money; the money does not go to them, and they are not even aware.

“Report such staff to the police and the Judicial Service."

“We will investigate, and I will sack them if they are culpable and also ensure that they are decisively dealt with.

“This is a bad culture destroying the image of the Judiciary, and we are determined to stamp it out,” she added.

These interactive community programs are part of Justice Torkornoo's initiative to bridge the gap between the judiciary and the public, enabling them to better understand the role of the Judiciary and the fundamental principles of the law.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director NDC lack ideas, stand with NPP to stabilize the economy – Richard Ahiagbah to Gh...

3 hours ago

NPP govt has taxed Ghanaians than any administration since 1992—Edudzi NPP gov’t has taxed Ghanaians than any administration since 1992—Edudzi

3 hours ago

Accra to London crew arrive in London to a massive welcome by Ghanaians Accra to London crew arrive in London to a massive welcome by Ghanaians

3 hours ago

Ghana loses 8.3m for failing to charge penalties on surface rentals Ghana loses $8.3m for failing to charge penalties on surface rentals

3 hours ago

'Misplaced' Akufo-Addo refusing to complete Saglemi because I started it, it's unacceptable — Mahama 'Misplaced' Akufo-Addo refusing to complete Saglemi because I started it, it's u...

3 hours ago

'It's humiliating for Akufo-Addo to spend 500m on failed, corruption-riddled Cathedral yet refuse to raise funds to complete Saglemi project' — Mahama 'It's humiliating for Akufo-Addo to spend ₵500m on failed, corruption-riddled Ca...

4 hours ago

Former NPP MP arrested over alleged fraud Former NPP MP arrested over alleged fraud

4 hours ago

NPP Primaries: All MDCEs in Upper East Region pledge to support Bawumia NPP Primaries: All MDCEs in Upper East Region pledge to support Bawumia

4 hours ago

We dont discriminate against NDC – GBA We don’t discriminate against NDC – GBA

4 hours ago

Winning 2024 elections will be tough for NPP – Sammi Awuku Winning 2024 elections will be tough for NPP – Sammi Awuku

Just in....
body-container-line