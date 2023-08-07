The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has called on the public to desist from giving bribes to court officials who claim they collect the money on behalf of judges for favourable judgments.

Justice Torkornoo revealed that many bribery incidents reported were actually orchestrated by dishonest court staff seeking personal gain.

She said the bribes collected never reaches the judges.

These corrupt practices, she said, “tarnish the reputation of the Judiciary and undermine the public's trust in the legal system.”

During separate Chief Justice Community Sensitization programs held in Akwatia and Kraboa Coaltar in the Eastern Region, Justice Torkornoo urged citizens to report any court staff requesting money under the guise of forwarding it to a judge.

She stated, “Any court registrar, interpreter, clerk, recorder or any staff who asks for money to be given to a judge is a thief.

“The truth is that in the majority of these instances, the judges have not requested any money; the money does not go to them, and they are not even aware.

“Report such staff to the police and the Judicial Service."

“We will investigate, and I will sack them if they are culpable and also ensure that they are decisively dealt with.

“This is a bad culture destroying the image of the Judiciary, and we are determined to stamp it out,” she added.

These interactive community programs are part of Justice Torkornoo's initiative to bridge the gap between the judiciary and the public, enabling them to better understand the role of the Judiciary and the fundamental principles of the law.