Our politicians must stop chasing kickbacks and complete projects started by predecessors – CenPOA reacts to Pokuase Housing project

The Executive Director of the Centre for Public Opinion and Awareness (CenPOA), Donyina Mensah has said government must cut their tastes for kickbacks in new projects.

He stated that the government appear uninterested in developing new ones to help address Ghana’s housing deficit.

In response to the new 8,000-unit housing project and the sod-cutting ceremony by the president, he said it was commendable but not without issues.

The Executive Director of CenPOA said, "we feel the government is only recycling the ideas and has failed to introduce a new approach to solving the housing deficit we have in Ghana.

"This is not a new initiative; it is just another initiative introduced by previous governments. I just thought they were reinventing the wheel.”

He added, "Where people sleep is critical, and next to food because where humans will lay their heads after food is important, and so if a government takes steps to introduce a project to provide housing for citizens, it must be commended.

"However, the challenge we face as a centre is that similar projects have been abandoned by successive governments. We are concerned about this news because when one government takes over from another, the new government does not implement any new policies to address the deficit, but instead recycles old ones that did not work. We have lost or wasted resources in the past years by embarking on these initiatives.

"Another issue is that our government does not keep accurate records of these projects and their costs to the nation. The government is terrible at this. It has been proven that the government has failed at the affordable housing project over the years, and yet they continue to make the same mistakes as their predecessors.”

He told host Kwabena Agyapong that development is a continuous process indicating that no government can eradicate poverty during its tenure.

This he noted emphasised the importance of "our leaders’ understanding that development is and must remain continuous.

"It will be difficult for us to progress if our leaders fail to recognise that development is a continuous process. Similar projects, such as the Saglemi Housing Project, have failed because there was no return on investment. But that doesn’t mean we should abandon the project. We will lose even more money if we abandon the project. We should have planned for the completion of the Saglemi project before starting the new one.

"But because the various governments always use development as a means to attract voters and, secondly, because such projects are a means for government officials to get kickbacks and make money, they do not show interest in pre-existing projects and move on to establish new ones. That is very bad, and we are disappointed in the current government for initiating this project without making sure that the old project was taken care of.”