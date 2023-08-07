ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Armwrestling sends goodwill message to candidates sitting for BECE, WASSCE

By Kenneth Odeng Adade II Contributor
Education Ghana Armwrestling sends goodwill message to candidates sitting for BECE, WASSCE
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has sent a goodwill message to the final year students of Junior and Senior High Schools students writing their final year examination this month.

An advocate for EduSports, Sportsprenuer and President of the Federation, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, in a statement commended the candidates and urged them to keep fighting till their last paper.

He explained that his federation was in partnership with the Ghana Education Service to develop and nurture young talents in armwrestling hence the need to extend best wishes to the BECE and WASSCE candidates.

“Through our partnership with the GES, we have had JHS and SHS students represent Ghana at national and international levels through our Kids Armwrestling project being funded by SES HD Plus Ghana Limited.

“We as a federation are excited about the achievements of the students and we can only wish them well and urge them not to end their academic profile here but push to the next level while combining their sporting talents,” the statement said.

Junior High School final year students are sitting for their BECE which started on Monday, August 7 and will end on Friday, August 11 while final year students from Senior High Schools begun theirs on July 31 and will end on September 26.

Top Stories

29 minutes ago

Africa remains poor because leadership is all about positions, titles and qualifications – Rev. Professor Emmanuel Africa remains poor because leadership is all about positions, titles and qualif...

53 minutes ago

A street vendor pushes his cart past burnt-out cars outside Bazoum's party HQ in Niamey. By - AFP US envoy meets Niger coup leaders but sees no headway

2 hours ago

Suspected armed robber butchers Ejisuman SHS final year student in classroom Suspected armed robber butchers Ejisuman SHS final year student in classroom

3 hours ago

NPP German applauds govt over move to resource Fire Service with Rapid Intervention Vehicles NPP German applauds gov’t over move to resource Fire Service with Rapid Interven...

3 hours ago

Mysterious deaths hit Emena after cemetery desecration Mysterious deaths hit Emena after cemetery desecration

5 hours ago

Africa Bar Association honours Akufo-Addo with Medal of Merit in Leadership Award Africa Bar Association honours Akufo-Addo with Medal of Merit in Leadership Awar...

5 hours ago

Military intervention in Niger would be complicated and messy, analysts warn Military intervention in Niger would be complicated and messy, analysts warn

5 hours ago

AFP - KOLA SULAIMON West African leaders to meet on Niger after junta defies deadline

5 hours ago

Abandoned National Cathedral project has failed due to corruption in Akufo-Addos govt – Mahama Abandoned National Cathedral project has failed due to corruption in Akufo-Addo’...

5 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama Speak truth to power, don’t allow elected government run roughshod over you – Ma...

Just in....
body-container-line