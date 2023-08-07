5,125 candidates sit for BECE in Techiman Municipality

A total of 5,125 candidates in the Techiman Municipality are sitting for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The figure is made up of 2,408 males and 2,717 females.

135 comprising 76 public and 59 private schools are participating in the Techiman Municipality in 14 centers.

Addressing the candidates, Mr John Kwodow Amissah Techiman Municipal Director of Education urged the candidates to put in their best and avoid examination malpractices.

Mr Amissah noted that education was the bedrock of national development and urged them to make an impact with the 11years they spent studying in school to make their parents proud.

Mr Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, Municipal Chief executive for the area urged the candidates not to exhibit any fear during the examinations as this was to prepare them for their future educational prospects.

Mr Gyarko expressed hope in the candidates and said they would come out with good results and proceed to their next level of education.

He presented 5,125 mathematical sets to the candidates on behalf of the Mr Martin Adjie Mensah Korsah Member of Parliament for the Techiman South Constituency to aid the students write the examinations.

The MCE assured of government's continued support to improve education through the provision of infrastructure.