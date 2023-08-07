ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

5,125 candidates sit for BECE in Techiman Municipality

By Jerry Azanduna || Contributor
Education 5,125 candidates sit for BECE in Techiman Municipality
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A total of 5,125 candidates in the Techiman Municipality are sitting for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The figure is made up of 2,408 males and 2,717 females.

135 comprising 76 public and 59 private schools are participating in the Techiman Municipality in 14 centers.

Addressing the candidates, Mr John Kwodow Amissah Techiman Municipal Director of Education urged the candidates to put in their best and avoid examination malpractices.

Mr Amissah noted that education was the bedrock of national development and urged them to make an impact with the 11years they spent studying in school to make their parents proud.

Mr Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, Municipal Chief executive for the area urged the candidates not to exhibit any fear during the examinations as this was to prepare them for their future educational prospects.

Mr Gyarko expressed hope in the candidates and said they would come out with good results and proceed to their next level of education.

He presented 5,125 mathematical sets to the candidates on behalf of the Mr Martin Adjie Mensah Korsah Member of Parliament for the Techiman South Constituency to aid the students write the examinations.

The MCE assured of government's continued support to improve education through the provision of infrastructure.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Suspected armed robber butchers Ejisuman SHS final year student in classroom Suspected armed robber butchers Ejisuman SHS final year student in classroom

2 hours ago

NPP German applauds govt over move to resource Fire Service with Rapid Intervention Vehicles NPP German applauds gov’t over move to resource Fire Service with Rapid Interven...

2 hours ago

Mysterious deaths hit Emena after cemetery desecration Mysterious deaths hit Emena after cemetery desecration

3 hours ago

The State must prioritize welfare of media practitioners – Bagbin The State must prioritize welfare of media practitioners – Bagbin

3 hours ago

I would choose America over my mother or wife – Man reveals I would choose America over my mother or wife – Man reveals

4 hours ago

Africa Bar Association honours Akufo-Addo with Medal of Merit in Leadership Award Africa Bar Association honours Akufo-Addo with Medal of Merit in Leadership Awar...

4 hours ago

Military intervention in Niger would be complicated and messy, analysts warn Military intervention in Niger would be complicated and messy, analysts warn

4 hours ago

AFP - KOLA SULAIMON West African leaders to meet on Niger after junta defies deadline

4 hours ago

Abandoned National Cathedral project has failed due to corruption in Akufo-Addos govt – Mahama Abandoned National Cathedral project has failed due to corruption in Akufo-Addo’...

4 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama Speak truth to power, don’t allow elected government run roughshod over you – Ma...

Just in....
body-container-line