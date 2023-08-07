Suspected armed robber butchers Ejisuman SHS final year student in classroom

07.08.2023 LISTEN

A final year student of Ejisuman Senior High School in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been butchered by a suspect armed robber while in classroom learning.

The suspected armed robber has been identified as a second year student of the same school.

The victim, a business student, sustained severe machete wounds after the gory attack.

He is currently receiving treatment after surviving the attack.

Father of the victim, Mr Charles Owusu in an interview with this reporter on Monday August 7, 2023, said his son was learning in one of the classrooms during prep time when the suspect attacked him.

"He was learning with his colleagues in one of the classrooms but opted to move to the next one because some of his friends were making noise. After realizing it was late in the evening, he prepared to leave for the dormitory when a young man with a machete AND handkerchief covered his face forcefully entered the room.

"He commanded my son to give him his mobile phone, but my son had no phone on him. The suspect then begun to pounce on my son with the machete leading to a struggle between them.

"The handkerchief covering the suspect's face removed during the struggle allowing my son to see his attacker. He then rushed to the dormitory and upon informing school authorities the student suspect has been arrested and handed over to the Ejisu Police," he said.