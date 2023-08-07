Gov’t committed economic atrocity by forcing BoG to lend billions to it – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu

07.08.2023 LISTEN

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has described the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the worst government ever in the history of the country.

He argues that under the President and his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, so many atrocities have been committed by government with disregard for the law.

In a post on social media on Monday, August 7, Felix Kwakye Ofosu accused President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President of forcing the Bank of Ghana to lend billion to government.

“Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have committed economic atrocities, the latest being forcing the Bank of Ghana to lend tens of billions of Ghana cedis to government against the law and leading to the former's insolvency. The worst government ever,” the former Deputy Minister of Communications said.

This follows the release of the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Bank of Ghana which showed that the Central Bank recorded a loss of GHS60.8 billion in 2022.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements noted the impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) and impairment of some assets contributed largely to the huge losses.