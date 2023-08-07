Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have committed economic atrocities with BoG – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felix Kwakye Ofosu has leveled some allegations against President Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said the two have committed some economic atrocities, alleging that government has been illegally forcing the Bank of Ghana to lend it millions of cedis.

In a tweet on Monday, August 7, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency in the Central region described the current government as the worst in history.

“Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have committed economic atrocities, the latest being forcing the Bank of Ghana to lend tens of billions of Ghana cedis to government against the law and leading to the former's insolvency. The worst government ever!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced losses of GH₵60.8 billion for the first half of 2022.

The losses in its report were mainly due to impairments in the central bank's holdings of government bonds and securities.

This has raised concerns about BoG's financial health and governance.