We don’t discriminate against NDC – GBA

President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Yaw Acheampong Boafo has addressed concerns about the perception of unfair treatment towards the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by the association.

Mr Boafo stated that the GBA is committed to upholding the principles of justice and fairness for all political parties and individuals, including the NDC.

During a discussion on the Citi Breakfast Show, on Monday, August 7, the GBA President emphasized that the legal system in Ghana operates independently and without bias.

He reassured the public that the GBA remains impartial and focused on upholding the rule of law in all circumstances.

A section of the public has suggested that the GBA has gone mute and failed to comment on some happenings under the NPP administration despite being vocal during the erstwhile John Evans Atta Mills and John Mahama administrations.

But Mr Acheampong Boafo in his response described those perceptions as erroneous. He added that Ghana Bar Association’s mandate is to ensure justice for all, and does not discriminate based on political affiliations.

“Nobody can tell me that the Bar has treated the NDC under President Mills or Mahama bad than under the current president,” Mr Acheampong Boafo told host Bernard Avle.

The GBA President further encouraged all political parties and citizens to have confidence in the judicial system and its ability to uphold the rule of law.

