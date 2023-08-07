Akufo-Addo gets 'Medal of Merit in Leadership' by African Bar Association

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic, will be conferred with the prestigious 'Medal of Merit in Leadership' award by the African Bar Association (AfBA).

The ceremony will be taken place at the AfBA's Annual Conference held at the University of South Africa in Pretoria today, August 7.

President Akufo-Addo, a renowned human rights lawyer and activist, is receiving the honor for his exemplary leadership, pan-Africanism, anti-corruption efforts, and advancement of democracy in Ghana and across the continent.

According to AfBA President Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo, Esq., "It is a great privilege to honor President Akufo-Addo, a Pan Africanist, Anti Corruption Crusader, a rare Democratic Leader in the field of Good Governance, a true African Statesman whose legacies present African leaders must emulate and we are minded to say will stand the test of time."

He further highlighted President Akufo-Addo's "past services rendered to the African Bar Association as an Executive Council Member during his active years in Legal Practice."

The 'Medal of Merit in Leadership' award recognizes President Akufo-Addo's lifelong commitment to protecting human rights, promoting justice, and modeling principled leadership across Africa and globally.

As both a lawyer and president, the award affirms his efforts in cementing his legacy as a pillar of democratic values and Pan-African unity.

The President’s legal counsel, Kow Essuman, shared the news in a tweet on Monday, August 7.