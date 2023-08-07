ModernGhana logo
John Kumah celebrates 45th birthday with children at Liberty Home

John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Finance Minister in a group photograph with children and staff of Liberty Home Foundation
John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Finance Minister in a group photograph with children and staff of Liberty Home Foundation

Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Minister of Finance, Honorable John Ampontuah Kumah, celebrated his 45th birthday in a heartwarming way.

He spent time with underprivileged children at the Liberty Children Home Foundation in his constituency capital, Ejisu.

On Saturday, August 5, Mr. Kumah visited the children's home to celebrate his special day and bring them cheers.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, he wrote: "I celebrated my 45th birthday with the children of Liberty Home, Sarpeh in the Ejisu constituency."

The Deputy Finance Minister has a background in service and philanthropy.

Born on August 4, 1978 in Ejisu Odaho, he attended Opoku Ware School before pursuing degrees in Economics, Law, and Business at the University of Ghana and GIMPA.

In 2020, he was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr. Kumah spent several hours playing, dining, and fellowshipping with the children, putting smiles on their faces and bringing them joy.

