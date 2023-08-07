ModernGhana logo
ECOWAS’ intention to go to war in Niger has no economic benefits – ADC

The Africa Development Council (ADC) has registered its concern over the decision made by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to intervene militarily in Niger.

The ADC believes that this intended military intervention could have various interpretations worldwide and may potentially escalate into a proxy war on the continent.

The council fears that such a situation could worsen the existing crisis and further deteriorate the economic situation in Niger.

Instead of military intervention, the ADC has advised ECOWAS to opt for mediation to peacefully restore democracy in the country. The council believes that peaceful negotiations and diplomatic efforts would be more effective in resolving the political situation in Niger without further escalating tensions and instability in the region.

Meanwhile, in response to ECOWAS' warning of potential military action if President Mohamed Bazoum was not reinstated by a certain deadline, Niger's coup leaders have closed the country's airspace as a precautionary measure. They cited the threat of military intervention from neighboring countries as the reason for this decision.

The military takeover in Niger, which resulted in President Bazoum's detention and the proclamation of Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani as the new leader, has drawn international condemnation. Former colonial power France, the European Union, the United Nations, and the United States are among those that have expressed disapproval of the coup.

Source: Classfmonline.com

