Former Techiman North DCE loses father

Abusuapanin Kwaku Num, father of a former Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Techiman North, Hon Peter Mensah has passed on.

He died while receiving treatment at Techiman Holy Family Hospital on January 10, 2023, at age 105.

Speaking to this reporter on the funeral rites, Hon Peter Mensah said the final funeral rites is scheduled to take place on Saturday August 12, 2023 at Tuobodom in the Bono East Region.

Abusuapanin Kwaku Num until his demise was the owner of the California Motel at Tuobodom.

He left behind a wife, 28 children and fifty-four grandchildren.

He was known to be an astute farmer wo won the best farmer awards in his District.

A short tribute from the family said they were saddened by the passing of their beloved father.

"With grief, the family has lost a caring and reliable soul, Kwaku, may your soul rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ," the tribute said.