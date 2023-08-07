ModernGhana logo
Rejuvenate communal spirit — Ayeduasehene appeals to Ghanaians

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The Chief of Ayeduase in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region, Nana Opoku Agyeman Baawua Bonsafo III has called on Ghanaians to rejuvenate their communal spirit, which had been a motivating factor for self-help projects in their localities.

The chief who is known for leading major developmental projects in his community has observed that, the insurgent of "I know my rights" in Ghana’s development has killed the communal spirit of many youths in the country.

This according to him has affected the development of communities, especially in the area of sanitation.

He has therefore appealed to the youth in Ghana to rekindle their communal spirit to address the poor sanitation challenges confronting communities.

Nana Opoku Agyeman Baawua Bonsafo III was speaking to this reporter on Friday August 4, 2023, after he organized a clean-up exercise at Ayeduase.

"We should all resolve to do something to help our communities. We should cultivate a spirit of selflessness and dedication to our communities," he said.

He noted that the responsibility of cleaning gutters and other areas in communities should not be shifted to the Central government when the citizens through communal labour can help the state.

He however thanked his subjects for showing up in their numbers to participate in the exercise.

He disclosed that the traditional council together with the Assembly members in the area will hold more clean-up exercise to rid the community of filth.

The Assembly Member for the area, Hon Atobrah Justice underscored the need for the public to embark on such activities to help their communities.

He noted that poor sanitation and environmental conditions have led to the outbreak of some diseases such as malaria which has resulted in the death of many Ghanaians.

He noted that all such deaths could be prevented if residents in various communities were to come together and clean their surroundings.

