Over 600,000 candidates begin 2023 BECE today

The 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is starting today, Monday, August 7.

After spending three years to attain Junior High School (JHS) education, students are sitting for this year’s BECE in hopes of passing to secure entry into various Senior High Schools in the country.

On Day One of the 2023 BECE, the over 600,000 candidates sitting for the exams will write Religious & Moral Education (RME) and English Language papers.

A total of 600,714 candidates from public and private schools are sitting for the week-long exams.

The schools exams will be held at 2,137 centers while 15 centers have been designated for the private exams.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has urged WAEC to ensure there will be no leakage of examination papers in this year’s BECE.

This is contained in a press release wishing all candidates the very best in the BECE.

“The BECE is a significant milestone in the educational journey of every Ghanaian child. It serves as a gateway to higher education opportunities and future career prospects. GNECC recognizes the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices made by both students and their teachers in preparing for this examination.

“We would like to emphasize the importance of upholding ethical standards and avoiding any form of exam malpractice. Cheating does not only undermines the integrity of the examination process but also hampers the development of a fair and merit-based education system,” National Coordinator for GNECC, Bernice Mpere-Gyekye stated in the release.