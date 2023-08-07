NCCE engages fire service personnel on district level elections

Tano North Branch of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has sensitized the staffs of Ghana National Fire Service on district level election at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region.

The purpose of the sensitization was to ensure the staffs participate in the upcoming district level election to enable the municipality record high voter turnout.

Addressing the staff, Mr. Joseph Oduro- Buabeng the Tano North Director of NCCE indicated that, the district level election is organized every four years by the electoral commission. He reiterated that the election offers citizen’s opportunity to elect political leaders to become ambassadors of development in their electoral areas.

Mr. Joseph Oduro - Buabrng the Municipal Director of NCCE educating the officers

Mr. Oduro said the 1992 Constitution of Ghana mandates citizens to contest for political positions such as Assembly members, Member of Parliament among others and urged those who wish to contest Assembly member positions to pick forms when nominations are opened by the Electoral Commission.

According to him, the data available indicates that the Tano North Municipality records low voter turnout during the district level elections. He further explained that the low voter turnout which is always recorded by the Municipality affects the Municipality’s decision making processes and called on all legible voters to come out in their numbers to participate in the voting processes when the time is due.

Mr. Francis Mensah, the Programme Officer at the NCCE also took personnel of Ghana Nation Fire Service through processes that would enable them link their Ghana Cards with NHIS Cards among others.

One of the beneficiaries of the programme thanked the commission for organizing such an important programme for them. He assured the commission that, the staff would extend the message to other people to make the municipality record high voter turnout in the upcoming 2023 district level election.