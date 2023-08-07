“Support UHAS Vice-Chancellor to develop the Hohoe campus” — Gbedegbleme of Fodome to government

07.08.2023 LISTEN

The Paramount Chief of Fodome Traditional Area, Togbega Gbedegbleme Akpatsa II, believes that the combined effect of expanding and modernizing the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS)’s Hohoe campus in Fodome holds numerous socio-economic benefits for the area.

It is expected to stimulate the growth of tertiary education and tourism in the country.

Togbega of Fodome made these remarks on Saturday, August 5, 2023, during the Tɔfɔflɔ, which is a traditional "river-crossing” rite, to transit their three late chiefs, three linguistics, and one hundred and fifteen sons and daughters who had departed at Helu in Fodome to their final place of rest.

According to Togbega, the Hohoe UHAS infrastructure work has been progressing at a snail's pace since 2014, mainly due to poor funding.

He urged the government to support the Vice-Chancellor of UHAS in transforming the school to better serve the youth in and around the Hohoe municipality.

On September 10, 2021, President Akufo-Addo revealed that about 160 million dollars were sought for the expansion of the university’s campus in Fodome, which he inspected during his working tour of the Hohoe Municipality.

The President also mentioned that once the construction is completed, the facility would no longer serve as a campus but as a basis for a separate, independent University for Ghana, catering to the Northern part of the Volta Region and the Oti Region.

“Due to Fodome's proximity to the Wili Waterfall and Mountain Afadza, the completion of the Hohoe campus promises significant socio-economic benefits to the region, boosting tourism in Ghana," Togbega emphasized to the gathering.

Togbega highlighted that vast acres of land are available for agricultural, industrial, and real estate purposes. He warmly invited potential investors to take keen interest in the existing opportunities to contribute to the area's growth.