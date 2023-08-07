ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.08.2023 Regional News

“Support UHAS Vice-Chancellor to develop the Hohoe campus” — Gbedegbleme of Fodome to government

By Komla Lokoe II Contributor
Support UHAS Vice-Chancellor to develop the Hohoe campus — Gbedegbleme of Fodome to government
07.08.2023 LISTEN

The Paramount Chief of Fodome Traditional Area, Togbega Gbedegbleme Akpatsa II, believes that the combined effect of expanding and modernizing the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS)’s Hohoe campus in Fodome holds numerous socio-economic benefits for the area.

It is expected to stimulate the growth of tertiary education and tourism in the country.

Togbega of Fodome made these remarks on Saturday, August 5, 2023, during the Tɔfɔflɔ, which is a traditional "river-crossing” rite, to transit their three late chiefs, three linguistics, and one hundred and fifteen sons and daughters who had departed at Helu in Fodome to their final place of rest.

According to Togbega, the Hohoe UHAS infrastructure work has been progressing at a snail's pace since 2014, mainly due to poor funding.

He urged the government to support the Vice-Chancellor of UHAS in transforming the school to better serve the youth in and around the Hohoe municipality.

On September 10, 2021, President Akufo-Addo revealed that about 160 million dollars were sought for the expansion of the university’s campus in Fodome, which he inspected during his working tour of the Hohoe Municipality.

The President also mentioned that once the construction is completed, the facility would no longer serve as a campus but as a basis for a separate, independent University for Ghana, catering to the Northern part of the Volta Region and the Oti Region.

“Due to Fodome's proximity to the Wili Waterfall and Mountain Afadza, the completion of the Hohoe campus promises significant socio-economic benefits to the region, boosting tourism in Ghana," Togbega emphasized to the gathering.

Togbega highlighted that vast acres of land are available for agricultural, industrial, and real estate purposes. He warmly invited potential investors to take keen interest in the existing opportunities to contribute to the area's growth.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Nana Safo Kantanka Akofena ‘Heads will roll’ – Kantanka CEO furious after workers blocked Accra to London t...

3 hours ago

Free SHS awaits 600,714 students sitting for this years BECE — Akufo-Addo Free SHS awaits 600,714 students sitting for this year’s BECE — Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach Never measure friendships by money; true friends help your growth – Life Coach

4 hours ago

NDC lacks alternative ideas to counter NPP's policy offerings, only talking down the economy — Ahiagbah NDC lacks alternative ideas to counter NPP's policy offerings, only talking down...

4 hours ago

Refusing to commit funds to Saglemi housing project a slap in the face of Ghanaians —Mahama chides Akufo-Addo Refusing to commit funds to Saglemi housing project a slap in the face of Ghanai...

4 hours ago

Report judicial staff who take bribe; well investigate and Ill sack them —Chief Justice urges public ‘Report judicial staff who take bribe; we’ll investigate and I’ll sack them’ — C...

5 hours ago

Be ready to forgive daily if you want a happy marriage — Relationship Coach Be ready to forgive daily if you want a happy marriage — Relationship Coach

5 hours ago

Left to Right: Efutu MP Alexander Afenyo Markins, Samuel Koku Anyidoho and Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Hypocrite and parasite; God is watching – Koku Anyidoho jabs Ato Forson for dini...

5 hours ago

Left to Right: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Felix Kwakye Ofosu and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have committed economic atrocities with BoG – Felix Kwaky...

5 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director NDC lack ideas, stand with NPP to stabilize the economy – Richard Ahiagbah to Gh...

Just in....
body-container-line