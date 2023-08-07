ModernGhana logo
It’s possible to pass with flying colours - Bawumia encourages BECE candidates

Vice President of the President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has charged candidates sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to go for gold.

In a post on social media, he implored candidates to do their best, indicating that passing with flying colours is possible.

“I wish all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates the best of luck as you start your examination today. Go for Gold,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination is starting across the country today, Monday, August 7.

Some 600,714 public school and private candidates are sitting for this year’s examinations.

Today, candidates will write the Religious & Moral Education (RME) and English Language examinations.

The schools exams will be held at 2,137 centers while 15 centers have been designated for the private exams.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
