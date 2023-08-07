Bagbin honoured

ModernGhana logo
A delegation from the Coalition of Muslim Organisations of Ghana gathered at Parliament House to confer a prestigious title, "Saifu_llah," which means the Sword of God, on Speaker, Alban Bagbin.

The coalition, led by Hajj Abdul Rahman, expressed deep appreciation for the Speaker's remarkable efforts in safeguarding Ghanaian values and norms, particularly in relation to the LGBTQ community.

During the ceremony, Hajj Abdul Rahman praised the Speaker for his unwavering commitment to protecting Ghana's cultural heritage and values. He acknowledged the pivotal role played by Mr. Bagbin in upholding traditional norms and his resolute stand against LGBTQ rights.

Accepting the title and recognition, Mr. Speaker expressed his gratitude and humility.

He stated that he was truly overwhelmed by the honor conferred upon him by the Coalition of Muslim Organizations of Ghana.

In his acceptance speech, he assured the organisation that Parliament would work diligently towards passing the LGBTQ Bill by the end of the year 2023.

Mr. Bagbin emphasised the importance of preserving the cherished values and norms that form the foundation of Ghanaian society. He reaffirmed his dedication to defending these principles and promised to continue championing the cause to protect Ghana's cultural heritage.

Source: Classfmonline.com

