ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.08.2023 Social News

CETAG to meet NLC over ongoing strike

CETAG to meet NLC over ongoing strike
07.08.2023 LISTEN

National Labour Commission (NLC) will this week convene another meeting with the leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) in an attempt to get them back to the classroom.

CETAG has been on strike demanding payment of outstanding allowances owed its members.

President of CETAG, Prince Obeng Heming says they will only return to work if the government meets their demands.

“The National Labour Commission attempted to get us to be part of a meeting last week, they said they wanted to resolve the impasse. But there isn’t any issue to be resolved, and we didn’t need to be part of that process. The NLC in its powers could go to the High Court to get superior orders to force the government if it felt the government wasn’t complying,” the President of CETAG said.

Students at some Colleges of Education both in the Ashanti Region and Greater Accra Region, last week expressed fears the current academic calendar could be affected if concerns by striking members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association are not immediately resolved.

By Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bawumia is NPP's best strategic choice for 2024 — Dan Botwe Bawumia is NPP's best strategic choice for 2024 — Dan Botwe

1 hour ago

Soldier assaults Bolt driver over traffic dispute Soldier assaults Bolt driver over traffic dispute

1 hour ago

Police chase boy who stabbed KNUST student to death Police chase boy who stabbed KNUST student to death

1 hour ago

Over 600,000 candidates begin 2023 BECE today Over 600,000 candidates begin 2023 BECE today

1 hour ago

Ablekuma South parliamentary aspirant Rita Akweley Addotey targets roads, jobs, support for traders Ablekuma South parliamentary aspirant Rita Akweley Addotey targets roads, jobs, ...

1 hour ago

SIMON MAINA AFP Uganda revives colonial-era railway after Chinese funds fall through

2 hours ago

Its possible to pass with flying colours - Bawumia encourages BECE candidates It’s possible to pass with flying colours - Bawumia encourages BECE candidates

3 hours ago

Niger coup leaders defy ultimatum to restore Bazoum to power Niger coup leaders defy ultimatum to restore Bazoum to power

3 hours ago

Supporters of Niger's ruling junta gathered in Niamey. By - AFP Niger closes airspace over 'threat of intervention' as junta defies deadline

3 hours ago

After the military took power, Niger's neighbours stopped transmitting electricity to the poverty-stricken Sahel country. By - AFP Coup sanctions plunge Niamey into the dark

Just in....
body-container-line