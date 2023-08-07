Accra to London crew arrive in London to a massive welcome by Ghanaians

07.08.2023 LISTEN

The 13 courageous Ghanaians who set out on a 10,000KM road adventure from Accra to London have arrived at their final destination.

The Wanderlust Ghana group, as they are collectively known disclosed that they landed at midday GMT (1:00 pm BST).

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, the gang reached London after days of travelling and relishing nature.

In a video posted online, the group celebrated their historic journey and expressed their joy.

They started the expedition of driving from one continent to the other from Accra on Sunday, July 23, 2023, through Aburi, Nsawam, Kumasi, and Sunyani to Dormaa and then entered Cote d’Ivoire via Golokrom.

They started the journey as a group of 12 people and used different Ghanaian registered vehicles — a Mercedez Benz G-Wagon, two Toyota Landcruisers (V8), Lexus RX 350, and a Ford F150, Raptor.

The number of persons gradually dropped on their way, however, the historic journey continued with the others highly determined.

The group averagely drove about 800km to 900km in a day.

The adventurous group made it to Monaco by Friday, August 4, 2023, having moved through five African countries, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco, and entered Europe by ferry on the Mediterranean to Algeciras in Spain, before driving to Barcelona via Valencia.

They shared some experiences they encountered on their journey moving through the desert and how some of the vehicles especially the Toyota had brake pads changed many times.

The group is expected to be at Ashford Kent Outlet Mall for a welcome party.